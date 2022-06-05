Alaska’s First Lady tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines in Japan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rose Dunleavy, Alaska’s First Lady, has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Japan with Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a trade mission. Mrs. Dunleavy tested negative before flying to Japan last week but tested positive for the virus at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

The announcement says Mrs. Dunleavy went into isolation after testing positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. The First Lady is fully vaccinated, according to the statement.

The statement from the Governor’s office concludes, “Following the protocols of the Japanese government, the First Lady is scheduled to complete quarantine following this weekend and plans to return directly to Alaska.”

The other members of the delegation tested negative.

This is the second trip to Japan for Gov. Dunleavy and the First Lady.

