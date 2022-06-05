Local business highlighted in Google Economic Impact Report

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage business is adding to the mystique of Alaska and the fly fishing industry.

Fishe Wear was created to provide functional fishing fashion for women and it’s been nationally recognized in Google’s Economic Impact Report for 2021. The report showcases how businesses, publishers and nonprofits across the United States connects with the people and communities they serve.

Linda Leary, the founder of Fishe, didn’t always plan on running a business. Her career started off as a president of a trucking company where she would invite clients to join in her favorite pastime of fly fishing. Leary found herself frustrated with the ill-fitting men’s waders and drab designs. It was during this time, Leary realized there were no fishing clothes or gear aimed towards women.

The designs she chooses are colorful yet functional, intentionally done to be able to go from the river to dinner or shopping.

”It was a way to express myself through art and create some fun stuff for women and try to grow it from there,” stated Leary.

Leary hires women artists to create the unique, fish-themed fabric designs. Something that is quintessentially Alaska.

“People love Alaska. There’s a lot of intrigue and mystery with Alaska,” said Leary.

Despite Fishe’s success over the last six years, Leary still found herself shocked when she was contacted by Google.

“We asked them, why would you choose us? And they said well, we were looking for something that was individual, a small upstart business, and reflected what they thought of Alaska,” Leary said.

From here, the work doesn’t stop. Leary plans to keep growing and keep creating new distinctive pieces geared towards women in fishing.

Google indicates it helped provide $126 million in economic activity for Alaskans in 2021. It said the contribution came through businesses in the state who used Google products to increase their online presence.

