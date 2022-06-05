Near record warmth continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The sunny and very warm temperatures that began last weekend remains the dominant weather story across the state. The combination of the sinking, warming air, along with very dry atmospheric moisture, gusty winds at times, caused Red Flag (or Fire Weather) Warnings for portions of the Aleutians, the Susitna Valley, and the Interior on Saturday. Fire danger remains in the “very high” to “extreme” category, with burn permit suspensions for: Kenai, Mat-Su, Fairbanks, Delta, Tok, and Valdez-Copper River, according to a statement from the Alaska’s Division of Forestry.

Numerous record high temperatures in Anchorage and Juneau were broken during the week. Anchorage was one degree shy of tying the June 4 record of 77 degrees set in 1997. Sunday’s high temperature record currently stands at 71 degrees set in 1971, which may also be broken if our current forecast of 73 degrees verifies. By the way, Saturday marks 22 days with no measurable rain at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Beginning this week, the blocking feature that has kept much of Alaska very warm and dry breaks down, allowing a couple of storm systems to move along the Southcentral coast. As a result, there will be several opportunities for soaking rain to occur. That’ll be great for the grass and trees, but will also prevent any additional problems for already swollen rivers as rapid snowmelt continues. With the added clouds and moisture, high temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s, which is much closer to normal.

