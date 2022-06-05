The South Anchorage Wolverines are back to back ASAA D1 State Baseball Champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The South Anchorage Wolverines used incredible pitching, giving up just two runs the entire state tournament and now they get to hold up the trophy for the second year in a row.

The Wolverines extended their historical winning streak and finished the season 28-0 after beating the Sitka Wolves 6-0 in the championship game.

“A lot of people didn’t think that we could do it again. A lot of people said ah we’re losing so many guys and we kind of proved them wrong because we have a lot great young guys coming up too. It just goes to show the value of the coaches and the program we have,” said player of the game Curtis Hebert.

Hebert pitched a gem giving up just a handful of hits and allowing zero earned runs in a complete game shutout. The shutout also means that Hebert gave up zero runs all season finishing the year with a 0.00 ERA.

The Cook Inlet Conference MVP Hebert was quick to credit all of the hard work that he and his teammates put in over the offseason.

“I have a good friend group around me, a good group that goes to the dome gets work in five days a week just to get better,” Hebert said.

One of those friends was fellow senior and star shortstop Oliver Brown. Brown and Hebert had red hot state tourneys, but in the championship game it was everyone else who got it done behind the plate.

“I think this team is special because they came into this knowing they had to do what our team last year better or match it, which was kind of hard because we went undefeated,” Brown said. “So I think what they did really great this year is they had a lot of confidence. They knew that we could do it again and they kept their head down and went at it and we did it again.”

Head Coach Taylor Nerland has been sporting a handle bar mustache the entire season, after the game he said he was growing it until his team lost. Well the Wolverines didn’t lose but it was time for the mustache to come off, Nerland shaving it on the field literal minutes after the game. That sort of fun lighthearted atmosphere paired with the incredible skill and hard work is what helped set the Wolverines apart this season.

“We’ve had some great teams and great players and this year in particular with the added pressure of ‘the streak’ while trying to maintain that while trying to win games, it just shows the mental fortitude that these guys have to come out each day and not take anybody for granted and just preform,” said Nerland.

This is the first time in South baseball history that they have won back to back state championships.

