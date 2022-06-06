17-year-old charged with murder in Anchorage shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

Natasha R. Sajaev, 17, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Anchorage police said Sajaev is being charged as an adult.

Officers came to a home on Nunaka Drive at 7:13 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the home.

Sajaev was later named as the suspect. She will be held in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anchorage police said the victim was related to Sajaev and police are not releasing the victim’s name due to this being a domestic violence-related crime.

