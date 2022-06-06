Good news, bad news for the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been loving the unrelenting sunshine around Southcentral, the news doesn’t look good. Clouds are starting to move back in to the region and temperatures will cool off and be a little closer to normal as the week progresses.

The good news side of this equation is it looks like Southcentral could see a bit of rain coming through on Tuesday. The showers will start Monday evening around Prince William Sound then spread west. Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula are likely to see less than a half-inch of rain but the cooler temperatures and extra moisture will at least help lower the fire danger.

Southwest, the Interior and parts of western Alaska will continue to see clear skies and warmer temperatures.

