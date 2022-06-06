Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Ketchikan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ketchikan, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.
At 2:37 p.m. on Saturday, troopers got a report of a motorcycle crash on the North Tongass Highway.
Troopers said James Schenk, 63, of Ketchikan, was headed north behind a van that was preparing to turn left.
Schenk tried to pass the van on the left in a no-passing zone and hit the driver’s side of the van, the dispatch said.
Other motorcyclists in a group Schenk was with stopped to try to help him until EMS arrived.
Schenk was taken to a hospital in Ketchikan in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
