Man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ketchikan, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 2:37 p.m. on Saturday, troopers got a report of a motorcycle crash on the North Tongass Highway.

Troopers said James Schenk, 63, of Ketchikan, was headed north behind a van that was preparing to turn left.

Schenk tried to pass the van on the left in a no-passing zone and hit the driver’s side of the van, the dispatch said.

Other motorcyclists in a group Schenk was with stopped to try to help him until EMS arrived.

Schenk was taken to a hospital in Ketchikan in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.