Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport

Juneau International Airport. (07/15/20)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Illegal narcotics valued at over $100,000 were seized at the Juneau International Airport on Saturday, according to Juneau police.

Juneau police wrote in a press release that members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs regional task force contacted 48-year-old Christee Luisantonio, of Washington — “believed to be carrying narcotics” — as she was exiting a plane at the Juneau airport.

Police wrote that approximately 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl and 55 grams of methamphetamine were seized from Luisantonio following an investigation. Police estimated the street value of the narcotics to be $109,100.

Luisantonio was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center on charges of second- and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

