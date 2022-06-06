Advertisement

Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Iditarod dog Leon found after nearly 3 months missing.
Lost Iditarod dog Leon found safe after nearly 3 months
COVID-19
Alaska’s First Lady tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines in Japan
A series of aftershocks follows a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the western Aleutians.
Series of strong earthquakes hits western Aleutians
Climber dies will attempting to summit Denali
Climber dies while attempting summit of Denali
Anchorage business putting Alaska and the fishing industry on the map
Local business highlighted in Google Economic Impact Report

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old robs gas station
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting