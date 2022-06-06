Advertisement

Pattern change to bring wet, cooler conditions

First measurable rain in nearly a month on the way
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past week saw high temperature records being tied or broken six out of the seven days, including the earliest 78 degrees on record. Incredible! Fire danger remains in the “very high” to “extreme” category, but all of that will change this week.

The blocking feature that has kept much of Alaska very warm and dry breaks down, allowing a couple of storm systems to move along the Southcentral coast. As a result, there will be several opportunities for soaking rain to occur. That’ll be great for the grass and trees, but will also prevent any additional problems for already swollen rivers as rapid snowmelt continues. With the added clouds and moisture, high temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s, which is much closer to normal.

