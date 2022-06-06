Advertisement

Roadtrippin’ 2022: A first time-visit to an oyster farm in Homer

Roadtrippin' 2022: A first time-visit to an oyster farm in Homer
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It couldn’t have been a more picture-perfect day. A six-mile boat ride across Kachemak Bay to Moss Island courtesy of Coldwater AK landed the Roadtrippin’ crew at Sean Crosby’s oyster farm.

Crosby has been farming oysters for 11 years and explained the patient process it takes to get them full-grown and ready to sell to markets.

“So every year we pull up the nets and thin them out, put the smaller ones here, the bigger ones there, before you know it, you get something like this,” Crosby said.

It’s a process Crosby said takes years in the making. In fact, oysters start out about two and a half millimeters in size.

“You plant it, you weed it, you clean it, pick out the slugs, or in this case starfish, and at the end, you get a product you can be proud of,” he said.

Crosby had about 400 nets on his farm.

“Some of them have 30 dozen in them, some of them have 300 dozen in them,” he said.

It takes about three or four years to grow an oyster, but every year the nets are pulled because they have to get thinned out. What makes Alaska’s oysters so fresh, is they can’t reproduce because the water here is too cold.

“They store up their glycogen and it makes for a sweeter, crisper oyster,” Crosby said.

You can taste some of Crosby’s fresh oysters at the Broken Oar Oyster Bar in Homer or learn more about the farming process at Kachemak Shellfish Growers Co-op.

See more from Roadtrippin’

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Iditarod dog Leon found after nearly 3 months missing.
Lost Iditarod dog Leon found safe after nearly 3 months
COVID-19
Alaska’s first lady tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines in Japan
A series of aftershocks follows a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the western Aleutians.
Series of strong earthquakes hits western Aleutians
Climber dies will attempting to summit Denali
Climber dies while attempting summit of Denali
Anchorage business putting Alaska and the fishing industry on the map
Local business highlighted in Google Economic Impact Report

Latest News

Police lights
17-year-old charged with murder in Anchorage shooting
Roadtrippin' 2022: A first time-visit to an oyster farm in Homer
Roadtrippin' 2022: A first time-visit to an oyster farm in Homer
When Kevin Zagyva woke up the morning of June 5, he expected to be a regular spectator at a car...
Man surprised with car restoration
COVID-19
Alaska’s first lady tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines in Japan