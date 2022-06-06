Advertisement

Roadtrippin’ 2022: Sightseeing through Kachemak Bay

From waterfalls to sea otter pups, 49North Alaskan Adventures pulls out all the stops for our Roadtrippin’ crew
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Our crew was nestled into the newest 34-foot boat primarily used for tours by 49North. From waterfalls to sea otters and even to the tight-knit community of Halibut Cove, there are plenty of memories to make in the open waters just outside of Homer.

“It’s the stories in the memory that you take home with you,” Owner of 49North Alaskan Adventures Steve Attleson said. “That’s what lasts a lifetime”

