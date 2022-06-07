Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Firefighters are working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures.

The Alaska Division of Forestry says the biggest of the three, named the Kichatna Fire, was about 40 acres. Two helicopter crews responded to the fire, dropping water to slow the spread. Two air tankers dropped retardant to help protect the structures.

Firefighters say the fire was mostly contained to the ground with some torching in spruces. Two crews are working the fire. As for the other two fires, crews were expected at one of them, while the other was placed in monitor status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.