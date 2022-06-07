Advertisement

Clouds and showers return, at least briefly

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After almost two weeks of record breaking temperatures across Southcentral, the tide has changed and clouds and showers have moved through the region. Rain showers moved through Anchorage early Tuesday and there is a chance to see those showers through early afternoon. The majority of the rain will stick around Prince William Sound and the eastern Kenai Peninsula.

Southeast will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for Tuesday and more rain is expected to move into the Panhandle by Wednesday.

The warmest place in the state will be Southwest Alaska with Bethel expected to warm up to 80 degrees on Tuesday with continued clear skies.

