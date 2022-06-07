Heatwave ends with the arrival of rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 10 days of temperatures in the 70s in Anchorage, cooler temperature arrived Monday. Anchorage has seen 10 consecutive days in the 70s for the first time in May and early June.

On 6 of those days, the city either tied or set new daily high temperatures.

And we also saw the earliest 78 degree reading occurring as we started the month of June.

The reduced temperatures are part of a cooler air mass that has moved into southcentral as clouds will move in and rain to follow on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms fired up Monday evening, moving from east to west across the Copper River Basin to Susitna Valley.

Now we can focus on rain. Rain is finally showing up in the forecast for southcentral on Tuesday.

