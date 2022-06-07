Many hotels in Anchorage booked up as tourist season in full swing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the summer tourism season is in full swing, many hotels in Anchorage are booked up — and those with extra space are charging hundreds of dollars for just one night.

This lack of availability of hotel rooms in Anchorage has caused issues for tourists looking to stay the night on vacation.

“It was scary, everything is really booked and really, really expensive,” said visitor Sandy Emerson. “So we ended up staying one night and we grabbed an inexpensive hotel and it was the only thing we could get and it was a bad experience because it was a cheap hotel, but there was nothing else available.”

Visit Anchorage Community Engagement Director Jack Bonney said that preliminary numbers in May show Anchorage hotels were averaging between 75-80% occupancy on a day to day basis.

“Occupancy is the measure of what percentage of rooms are full,” Bonney said. “Demand is just the count of number of rooms consumed by people staying and that demand has been above historical averages for like the last three months or so which is a really really positive signal.”

Bonney said that the average daily rate for hotels nationally has risen about 20% since 2019. Bonney said that Anchorage is just below that rate, but that COVID-19 can still throw a wrench into summer plans. Bonney shared what he believes are contributing factors to the high price of hotel rooms in Anchorage.

“These hotels may not be seeing all of those higher rates as profit, they themselves are paying higher prices for every part of their operation right now,” Bonney said. “So some of this nationally is just a reflection of things costing more for hoteliers and those costs having to go someplace. I think some of it is tied to demand, too.”

As cities across Alaska are starting to see traffic from cruise ship tourism again, Hotel performance is one of the early measuring tools.

