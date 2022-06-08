Coast Guard rescues 2 after plane crashes off Alaska island

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from an island in Juneau, Alaska, after their plane crashed in the water.

The Coast Guard says the two survivors were the only passengers aboard the privately-owned aircraft.

The Coast Guard says they were in stable condition.

The two swam to Douglas Island when their plane crashed 100 feet from shore on Tuesday.

An Alaska Seaplanes aircraft spotted them, landed on the water nearby and provided first aid.

A Coast Guard cutter with a small boat crew transferred the two to an Alaska Wildlife Troopers boat for transport to paramedics.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

