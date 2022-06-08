Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Naval Air Facility El Centro says in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

The Navy facility says there are no other details.

