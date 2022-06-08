Mat-Su Animal Shelter to hold mass adoption event Saturday

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Shelter will be holding a mass adoption event this weekend as they are over capacity of animals.

On June 3 the shelter announced on a social media post that it would be locking its night drop kennels, and no longer accepting owner surrenders. The shelter is at capacity and the post encouraged people to use other resources if they were intending on surrounding an animal.

Shelter Director Chris Loscar said in a phone interview Tuesday that economic factors are a large reason for the uptick in surrendered pets, as people can’t afford food and basic veterinary care. As of Tuesday afternoon, 237 animals were being housed in the facility which is why it intends to hold a mass adoption event on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m.

The Mat-Su Animal Shelter last held an event of this kind back in January, when shelters all over the nation participated in the Betty White Challenge after the beloved actor and lifetime advocate for animals passed away. Shelter manager, Jamie Kennedy said the Mat-Su community rose to the occasion during that time and hopes they’ll do it again.

“You guys overwhelmed us with love,” Kennedy said in a social media post on Sunday. “So we’re really hoping that this Saturday at noon we feel that same kind of love and that the animals here can go to some forever homes.”

The facility will open its doors on Saturday to the public with adoption fees set to “name your price”.

An additional post also announced that the shelter would no longer be requiring appointments on Saturdays and Sundays moving forward, and would be moving back to a walk-in operation on those days. Appointments will still be required during the week.

If community members would like to help, but cannot adopt an animal, Loscar said the shelter is also looking for food donations to redistribute to individuals needing assistance to feed their pets. The shelter accepts new bags, as well as opened bags of animal food. Loscar said one of the best ways individuals can prevent shelters from being overwhelmed with animals is to make sure a pet gets spayed or neutered.

