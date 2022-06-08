Advertisement

A ‘mild’ spike in temperatures come ahead of next round of rain

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik updates the temperature and rainfall forecast as the week comes to a close.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and areas of elevated fog — leftovers of Tuesday’s rainfall — will continue to give way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s in Southcentral Alaska.

Enjoy it while it lasts. Low pressure, spinning off the southern Southeast Alaska coast, will send numerous rounds of light to occasionally moderate rainfall back into Southcentral beginning late tonight, then continuing off and on into Friday and possibly Saturday. These rounds of rain will help to further lower the fire danger across the region heading into the weekend.

With the added clouds and moisture, highs to close the week will stay in the low to mid 60s, which is normal. As the atmosphere dries out and sunshine returns late in the weekend, temperatures will once again flirt with 70 degrees.

