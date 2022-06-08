Advertisement

More than 2,000 migrants are heading to US in caravan, official says

A migrant caravan of more than 2,000 people is heading towards the U.S. from southern Mexico, according to a UN official. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of about 2,300 people left the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Monday, heading north, according to an official with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The official told CNN the group comprises mainly Venezuelans and includes migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, and Honduras.

In a bulletin, a regional immigration group, Colectivo de Observación y Monitoreo de Derechos Humanos en el SE Mexicano, said that the group included principally families and children “who demand access to migration procedures and dignified treatment by the authorities.”

Tapachula, located just across the border from Guatemala, is a popular way station for migrants traveling from Central America.

Under Mexican immigration laws, migrants and asylum-seekers are often made to wait in the area for several months with limited work opportunities.

This caravan gathered partially in protest of immigration policies, and it would be weeks before they arrived at the U.S. southern border, assuming they all did. Caravans often dwindle in size as they move north.

Caravans of migrants have left Tapachula regularly in the past year, although this current group appears to be one of the largest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old charged with murder in Anchorage shooting
Lost Iditarod dog Leon found after nearly 3 months missing.
Lost Iditarod dog Leon found safe after nearly 3 months
Daughter surprises dad with restored car
Mat-Su father with cancer receives surprise car restoration
Juneau International Airport. (07/15/20)
Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport
The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon.
Telling Alaska’s Story: The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon

Latest News

Princess Cruises announced it will be closing its Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge on...
Princess Cruises to close Copper River lodge for the season due to a lack of staffing
The Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge near Copper Center, Alaska.
Princess Cruises to close Copper River lodge for the season due to a lack of staffing
Zillow reports the hot housing market is not a bubble, according to economists.
Zillow: Are we in a housing bubble? Economists say no, as prices remain high
A migrant caravan of more than 2,000 people is heading towards the U.S. from southern Mexico,...
Migrant caravan of more than 2,000 people is heading towards the U.S.