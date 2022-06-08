Advertisement

Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport for 2nd time in 3 days

Juneau International Airport. (07/15/20)
Juneau International Airport. (07/15/20)(KTUU)
By Paul Choate
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police made another large drug bust at Juneau International Airport on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Ryan Timothy Lee, 26, and Cole Jacob Ripley, 21, both of Juneau, are charged with second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force made contact with Lee and Ripley as they got off a flight from Seattle to Juneau. The two were believed to be carrying narcotics, police said.

During the investigation, officers seized around 3,050 counterfeit oxycodone pills — believed to contain fentanyl — and 68.78 grams of methamphetamine.

Juneau police said the drugs have an estimated street value of around $103,000.

Lee and Ripley were confined in the Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

This bust comes just three days after police seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs from a woman coming into Juneau on a flight from Seattle.

