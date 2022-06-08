Police seek Anchorage man following disturbance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are searching for a man following a disturbance that involved a weapon.

According to a community alert, police responded to a residence at the intersection of East 20th Avenue and Karluk Street at 8:27 p.m. following “a disturbance with a weapon.”

Police shut down the intersection and updated the post at 10:30 p.m. to report that 30-year-old Christopher Homan was not on scene when police arrived.

“Homan’s current whereabouts are unknown and officers are actively looking for him,” police wrote. “Officers are obtaining a warrant for Homan for multiple felonies to include Assault and Weapons charges.”

Police wrote that Homan is six-foot tall, weighs 275 pounds and is wearing a black hoodie with black shorts, and that he may be armed.

Anchorage police are searching for 30-year-old Christopher Homan. (Photo courtesy Anchorage police)

Police encourage anyone with information on Homan’s whereabouts to call 911.

