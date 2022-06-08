Advertisement

Rain arrives with cooler temperatures

Lightning strikes are sparking fires
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain fell on Southcentral Alaska Tuesday, with light amounts for most areas of the region, with an exception. Rain in Anchorage amounted to .03 of an inch, heavier rain at 1.15 inches fell in Valdez and a half inch for Cordova..

Glennallen had .15 of an inch, Yakutat one tenth of an inch.

Cooler temperatures accompanied the rainfall. But they’ll come back to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

The hot spot was Bethel at 79 degrees, and the coldest temperature for Alaska in the past 24 hours was 21 degrees at Point Thomson

