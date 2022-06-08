Advertisement

Weather Lab: Nikiski Students learn about the history of meteorology

In this week’s weather lab, we visit Nikiski Middle-High School.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NIKISKI, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, we visit Nikiski Middle and High School where the sixth graders learned about the atmosphere and hydrosphere in their Earth Science class this year. Now, these young scientists are hoping to get their questions about meteorology answered, including the history of the science.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

