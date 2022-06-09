2 Fairbanks men charged with murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday after 21-year-old Robert Rones, of Fairbanks, was found dead in his car in the early morning of May 27.

According to Fairbanks Police Department Communications Director Teal Soden, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrested 21-year-old Kevin Robinson Jr. and 18-year-old Ryan Robinson on Tuesday. The two are not related.

Police responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street in Fairbanks after 1 a.m. on May 27. The press release said that surveillance video showed two vehicles blocking the victim’s vehicle in from the front and the back on the night of the shooting, and one recording included audio of gunshots. The release said that the two vehicles followed the victim from a gas station and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

During questioning, Kevin Robinson “admitted to detectives that he had followed the victim, blocked him in, exited his vehicle, and shot him,” the release said.

Fairbanks police said that based on the interview with Kevin Robinson, they determined the motive in the shooting stemmed from a 2019 robbery case in which Kevin Robinson and Rones were co-defendants.

Police said that Ryan Robinson gave Kevin Robinson a pistol prior to the shooting. Police located a Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol in Ryan Robinson’s vehicle, which he had stated was used in the shooting. The release said that Kevin Robinson was charged with first-degree murder for shooting the victim, and Ryan Robinson was charged with first-degree murder as an accomplice for providing the weapon and blocking the victim’s vehicle in. Both are at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

The release said that four individuals were present in the two vehicles and that three had been apprehended.

The investigation continues, and police encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Robert Hall at 907-450-64687 or via email at rhall@fairbanks.us.

