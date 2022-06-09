Advertisement

2 Fairbanks men charged with murder

Fairbanks Police Dept.
Fairbanks Police Dept.(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday after 21-year-old Robert Rones, of Fairbanks, was found dead in his car in the early morning of May 27.

According to Fairbanks Police Department Communications Director Teal Soden, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrested 21-year-old Kevin Robinson Jr. and 18-year-old Ryan Robinson on Tuesday. The two are not related.

Police responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street in Fairbanks after 1 a.m. on May 27. The press release said that surveillance video showed two vehicles blocking the victim’s vehicle in from the front and the back on the night of the shooting, and one recording included audio of gunshots. The release said that the two vehicles followed the victim from a gas station and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Original: Fairbanks police investigating early morning shooting death

During questioning, Kevin Robinson “admitted to detectives that he had followed the victim, blocked him in, exited his vehicle, and shot him,” the release said.

Fairbanks police said that based on the interview with Kevin Robinson, they determined the motive in the shooting stemmed from a 2019 robbery case in which Kevin Robinson and Rones were co-defendants.

Police said that Ryan Robinson gave Kevin Robinson a pistol prior to the shooting. Police located a Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol in Ryan Robinson’s vehicle, which he had stated was used in the shooting. The release said that Kevin Robinson was charged with first-degree murder for shooting the victim, and Ryan Robinson was charged with first-degree murder as an accomplice for providing the weapon and blocking the victim’s vehicle in. Both are at Fairbanks Correctional Center.

The release said that four individuals were present in the two vehicles and that three had been apprehended.

The investigation continues, and police encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Robert Hall at 907-450-64687 or via email at rhall@fairbanks.us.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old charged with murder in Anchorage shooting
The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon.
Telling Alaska’s Story: The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon
Christopher Homan
Anchorage man turns himself in following Tuesday night disturbance
The Kichatna Fire near Talkeetna has spread to approximately 50 acres, according to the...
Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures
The Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge near Copper Center, Alaska.
Princess Cruises to close Copper River lodge for the season due to a lack of staffing

Latest News

Christopher Homan
Anchorage man turns himself in following Tuesday night disturbance
Juneau International Airport. (07/15/20)
Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport for 2nd time in 3 days
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Relaxing at the Grand View Cafe and RV Park
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Relaxing at the Grand View Café and RV Park
Coast Guard medevaced two people from shore after their plane crashed in the water near Outer...
Coast Guard rescues 2 after plane crashes off Alaska island