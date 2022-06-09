Advertisement

Inside the Gates: 11th Airborne Division reflagged

The 11th Airborne Division was reflagged on JBER Monday.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Army Alaska was reflagged as the 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division during a ceremony on Joint-Base Elmendorf Richardson on Monday.

“Today was a historic day for not just Alaska and our units here but for the Army. We started a new division. No longer are we known as the U.S. Army in Alaska, we are now organized and restructuring to be a fully operational headquarters and division — the 11th Airborne Division — which has history in the Indo-Pacific to where we’re assigned,” Maj Gen. Brian Eifler said. “I think there’s a renewed sense of pride. We all want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and today we seal that into the history of the legacy of the division.”

