Inside the Gates: 11th Airborne Division reflagged

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Army Alaska was reflagged as the 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division during a ceremony on Joint-Base Elmendorf Richardson on Monday.

“Today was a historic day for not just Alaska and our units here but for the Army. We started a new division. No longer are we known as the U.S. Army in Alaska, we are now organized and restructuring to be a fully operational headquarters and division — the 11th Airborne Division — which has history in the Indo-Pacific to where we’re assigned,” Maj Gen. Brian Eifler said. “I think there’s a renewed sense of pride. We all want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves and today we seal that into the history of the legacy of the division.”

