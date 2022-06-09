Lightning strike burns roof of Wasilla hotel

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A lightning strike burned a section of roofing at the Grand View Inn & Suites hotel in Wasilla early Thursday morning, leading to the evacuation of dozens.

No injuries were reported, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Director of Emergency Services Ken Barkley.

Barkley said multiple fire departments responded to the call around 2:30 a.m., with Central Mat-Su, Palmer and West Lakes fire departments arriving to douse the flames, which were confined to attic space in the building.

A heavy thunderstorm that rolled through the Matanuska Valley and Anchorage municipality late Wednesday night ultimately made its way to the Kenai Peninsula, dumping rain and occasional hail on Alaskan residents.

The storm was the catalyst for the strike, which Barkley said forced about 60 residents at the inn to evacuate. Barkley said crews were able to put out the fire 30 minutes after responding.

(Screenshot courtesy Chris Reynolds)

