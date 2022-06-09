Low pressure in the Gulf brings rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More rain is going to fall on Southeast Alasska, the North Gulf Coast and Southcentral Alaska as we head into Thursday.

Easterly waves out of Western Canada and low pressure circulating in the Gulf of Alaska will pump moisture over these areas through the start of the weekend, but it doesn’t appear any locations will see more than a one half to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation.

Thunderstorms made an attempt at firing up Wednesday afternoon, but after a couple of hours, were falling apart. Still, lightning strikes have been responsible for igniting a number of tundra fires in Southwest Alaska.

The hot spot Wednesday was Marshall at 80 degrees, and the coldest temperature again went to Point Thomson with 21 degrees.

