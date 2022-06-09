Advertisement

Police investigating pair of deaths in Fairview neighborhood

Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late Wednesday.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late Wednesday.

According to a report on the Anchorage Police Department website, officers responded to the home at 200 E. 16th Ave. — where the Park Plaza Apartment Homes are located — just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a welfare check.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered two deceased adults inside. Officers called in the Crime Scene Team to process the scene, and police said a medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

Police are not yet able to confirm whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Homan
Anchorage man turns himself in following Tuesday night disturbance
The Kichatna Fire near Talkeetna has spread to approximately 50 acres, according to the...
Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures
Fairbanks Police Dept.
2 Fairbanks men charged with murder
The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon.
Telling Alaska’s Story: The history behind the Salty Dawg Saloon
The Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge near Copper Center, Alaska.
Princess Cruises to close Copper River lodge for the season due to a lack of staffing

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from an island in Juneau, Alaska, after their plane...
Coast Guard rescues 2 after plane crashes off Alaska island
Juneau police made another large drug bust at Juneau International Airport on Tuesday,...
Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport for 2nd time in 3 days
Lion's Head sits at the base of the Matanuska Glacier along the Glenn Highway.
Roadtrippin’ 2022: The historic and scenic Glenn Highway
A photo of Bruce Snodgrass hiking in Alaska.
Federal legislation introduced in memory of Alaskan lost to fentanyl