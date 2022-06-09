Police investigating pair of deaths in Fairview neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late Wednesday.

According to a report on the Anchorage Police Department website, officers responded to the home at 200 E. 16th Ave. — where the Park Plaza Apartment Homes are located — just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a welfare check.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered two deceased adults inside. Officers called in the Crime Scene Team to process the scene, and police said a medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

Police are not yet able to confirm whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

