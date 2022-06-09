Advertisement

Roadtrippin’ 2022: The historic and scenic Glenn Highway

If you haven’t ventured out on the Glenn Highway past Palmer, you’re missing out.
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - If you haven’t ventured out on the Glenn Highway past Palmer, you’re missing out.

From Palmer to Glennallen it is 140 miles of picture worthy scenery, mountains, glaciers and rivers. There are plenty of scenic pullouts and activities that include glacier hiking and white water rafting.

Related: Roadtrippin’ 2022: Rafting on the Matanuska River

Start your day early and have some lunch in Glennallen before you head back to Anchorage. Or make a weekend of it and stay at one of the many lodges found along the highway.

Whatever your plan, make sure to leave time for taking pictures on your road trip.

