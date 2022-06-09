Roadtrippin’ 2022: Scenic, secluded views from Lake Louise Lodge

LAKE LOUISE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the shore of the massive Lake Louise in the Copper River basin sits the original structure of the Lake Louise Lodge, originally built in 1957.

For nearly eight decades, the lodge has welcomed visitors from across the state, the Lower 48, and internationally. Many locals still make a point to swing by.

“We have a lot of locals that will come through maybe at odd hours of the night, and we like to have a place for them to get ready,” lodge Manager Savannah Egan said.

The lodge exudes a cozy, homey environment, which is no mistake as the lodge is family-owned and operated by the Egan family.

Mary Hastings is spending her third summer working at the lodge and is considered part of the family

“That’s kind of what we hope to do, is bring a little bit of home to everybody that comes,” Hastings said.

Lake Louise is a popular lake located just north of Tolsona off the Glenn Highway, not far from the community of Glennallen. The inside of the lodge is decorated with plenty of hunting trophies, and all of the trinkets inside were donated or made specially by local residents.

Even the room keys consist of hand-carved wooden figurines. Once outside, the rustic charm continues as the porch extends out into the yard with a view of the lake and dock access.

“It is nice to really come out and enjoy the view of the lake and eat your lunch,” said owner Wendy Egan.

Egan explained that the original lodge was built by Native groups before the U.S. Army took it over for cold-weather training. Formerly a medical assistant, Egan and her husband were looking for a change when they took over the lodge.

They recognized how unique it was and wanted to be a part of its new history.

“It’s just all the stories,” Egan said. “This whole place is special.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.