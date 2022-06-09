Southcentral sees the return of a moderate drought

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain has been very beneficial for Southcentral, but it will take several more rain showers to pull the region out of a moderate drought. Not only is parts of Southcentral seeing drought conditions, but a lareg portion of the state continues to experience abnormally dry conditions. This comes following what was a very warm May and beginning to June for much of the state. While the pattern has shifted, we’re still seeing parts of Western and Southwestern Alaska remain on the sunny and warm side.

Scattered rain showers continue across Southcentral through much of Thursday, with a chance for thunderstorms remaining in the forecast as well. Rain today will likely bring many areas the most seen in nearly a month. For much of Southcentral up to .20 to .50″ of rain looks possible, with localized heavier amounts seen where thunderstorms are able to form.

As a result of the rain, many locations will stay in the low to mid 60s today. It will be noticeably cooler for an area that has seen numerous record highs just within the first week of June. While the rain will be heaviest today, we’ll keep a chance for some showers in the forecast over the next several days as the low remains in the Gulf of Alaska.

Look for highs over the next week to remain in the mid 60s, with more cloud coverage and mild mornings.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

