Widespread power outage hits Kenai Peninsula residents

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of residents across the western Kenai Peninsula are left in the dark Thursday as a widespread power outage has hit the area.

According to a power outage map provided by the Homer Electric Association, 13,782 customers had no power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, ranging from Kenai down to Homer. The power company serves 32,894 customers, effectively leaving over 40% of its total customer base without power.

The company wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning that thunderstorms and heavy rains were to blame for the outages, and that line crews have been dispatched to bring power back.

Thousands of residents across the western Kenai Peninsula are left in the dark Thursday as a widespread power outage has hit the area.(Screenshot from Homer Electric Association)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

