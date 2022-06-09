Widespread power outage hits Kenai Peninsula residents
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of residents across the western Kenai Peninsula are left in the dark Thursday as a widespread power outage has hit the area.
According to a power outage map provided by the Homer Electric Association, 13,782 customers had no power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, ranging from Kenai down to Homer. The power company serves 32,894 customers, effectively leaving over 40% of its total customer base without power.
The company wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning that thunderstorms and heavy rains were to blame for the outages, and that line crews have been dispatched to bring power back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
