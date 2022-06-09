Advertisement

Winds push East Fork Fire to within 8 miles of St. Mary’s

Aerial photo of the East Fork Fire burning approximately 25 miles north of St. Mary's.
Aerial photo of the East Fork Fire burning approximately 25 miles north of St. Mary's.(Photo courtesy Pat Johnson, Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - High winds have pushed a wildfire to within miles of a village in western Alaska.

Fire officials say there were no evacuation orders issued for St. Mary’s though the East Fork Fire was within 8 miles.

No structures have been burned.

The 78-square-mile fire was started May 31 by lightning.

The fire jumped the Andreafsky River on Tuesday.

In the last week, winds blowing south down the river drainage have resulted in significant fire growth.

The fire is burning tundra, brush and pockets of black spruce trees.

Fire officials expected cooler weather arriving Friday, but winds are expected to persist.

