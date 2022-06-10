Anchorage fire crews mop up fire in Turnagain neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage fire crews responded to a house fire around 4:40 a.m. Friday in a Turnagain neighborhood off Sonstrom Drive. Upon arrival, Patrick Barnes, Captain of Fire Station 4 said the fire was pretty large, but crews were able to knock down the exterior, so that it didn’t spread to any adjacent structures. Two people were removed from the home safely. No one was injured. Barnes said 13 units responded to the fire and are working to mop up hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

