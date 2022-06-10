Advertisement

Anchorage fire crews mop up fire in Turnagain neighborhood

Anchorage fire crews respond to a fire off Sonstrom Drive.
Anchorage fire crews respond to a fire off Sonstrom Drive.(Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage fire crews responded to a house fire around 4:40 a.m. Friday in a Turnagain neighborhood off Sonstrom Drive. Upon arrival, Patrick Barnes, Captain of Fire Station 4 said the fire was pretty large, but crews were able to knock down the exterior, so that it didn’t spread to any adjacent structures. Two people were removed from the home safely. No one was injured. Barnes said 13 units responded to the fire and are working to mop up hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Police investigating pair of deaths in Fairview neighborhood
A photo of a fire truck.
Lightning strike burns roof of Wasilla hotel
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails, which he claims killed his daughter
Christopher Homan
Anchorage man turns himself in following Tuesday night disturbance
Fairbanks Police Dept.
Two Fairbanks men charged with murder

Latest News

Roadtrippin’ 2022: Recreating on Lake Louise
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Recreating on Lake Louise
Port of Alaska in ‘money-raising mode’ to fund modernization program
Port of Alaska in ‘money-raising mode’ to fund modernization program
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails, which he claims killed his daughter
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails