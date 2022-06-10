Judge hears arguments in Alaska ballot access case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit alleging that Alaska’s by-mail special primary for U.S. House discriminates against voters with visual impairments.

Arguments were held Friday. The election is Saturday. The lawsuit was filed by the executive director of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights on behalf of a person identified as B.L. It seeks to prevent elections officials from certifying the results of the election until measures are taken that ensure voters with visual impairments have a full and fair opportunity to vote independently and privately.

Attorneys for state elections officials say adequate methods for secret voting are available for voters with visual impairments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.