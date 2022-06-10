A little rainfall heading into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather pattern over the southern half of Alaska heading into the upcoming weekend might easily be summed up like this: “Wet and cool in Southeast Alaska with hot, dry smoky conditions from Southwest Alaska through the Interior, leaves Southcentral Alaska ‘stuck in the middle.’” You may think I’m trying to be funny, but it’s actually true.

Low pressure slowly intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska has brought a return to clouds and widespread rainfall across Southeast’s southern half Thursday evening. This will continue to lift northward into Friday, with a few thunderstorms becoming likely across the entire region beginning Friday afternoon. With the persistent on-shore flow, combined with the clouds and rain, temperatures Friday morning start generally in the lower to mid-50s but barely move into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. Chilly, indeed. Widespread clouds, showers, and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the region through the weekend.

Sadly, Southwest can’t seem to buy a good steady soaking rain. Mother Nature has tried, with lots of thunderstorms earlier this week, but the atmosphere has been so very dry that nearly all of the rain evaporated before reaching the ground. Unfortunately, these dry, smoky conditions will continue on Friday, Saturday, and perhaps Sunday. Moisture creeping in from the southeast will increase the humidity levels in the atmosphere, keeping temperatures a bit cooler in the middle to upper 60 this weekend, but any impactful rainfall appears to remain out of the forecast until Monday at the earliest.

This leaves Southcentral in the middle. Not too hot, not too cool, but not exactly “just right” either. That low pressure in the gulf will keep sending out waves of clouds and rain. The first occurs Friday afternoon through mid-day Saturday, with the next round moving in late afternoon Sunday, exiting late Monday. There will be sunny breaks in between with temperatures just a few degrees above normal in the mid-60s, and comfortable morning lows near 50.

