Passing showers stick around through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and cooler temperatures continue to bring relief to Southcentral, with daily rain showers remaining in the forecast. While no day stands out as bringing any significant rain to the region, any passing showers will certainly help the fire danger and drought situation across the region. The area of low pressure which continues to set up show in the Gulf of Alaska will bring most of the rain to Southeast, where up to three quarters of an inch of rain looks likely for Ketchikan into the night.

Fire danger continues to remain an issue across Southwest Alaska. While temperatures have cooled some, the dry and windy conditions will still pose a problem. While abnormally dry conditions has been an issue for a large portion of the state, areas ravaged by wildfires likely will see a growing drought problem until much needed rain falls.

While the outlook ahead points to above average precipitation chances for much of the state, Southcentral will see mostly dry conditions into the next week. Daily highs will make a run into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a wonderful weekend!

