Roadtrippin’ 2022: Recreating on Lake Louise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lake Louise Lodge, while providing the perfect backdrop for a rest and relaxation trip, serves as so much more.

The lodge doubles as a hub for those who love Alaskan recreation. Naturally, the lodge’s activities center around its main feature, Lake Louise. The mountain backdrop surrounds the still, clear lake, mirroring the image of the sky, and gives a lifetime’s worth of jaw-dropping sights and adventures. Lake Louise is a rare place that must be experienced to be believed.

Lake Louise Lodge is nestled right off the lake house. But, there’s more than meets the eye. There, you can find recreational activities such as kayaking and boating. For guests staying on the property, they have full access to kayaks to explore the 97-square-mile lake. Just yards away sits a boat dock where visitors can cruise out onto the lake to fish, or just relax. Owner Windy Egan said that it is the perfect location for those seeking a getaway.

“Being so secluded, and the beauty of it. That can never get old, and it doesn’t,” Egan said.

There are eight rooms to choose from at the lodge, in addition to dry cabins on the lakeside. The dining area offers a full-service bar and serves three meals a day. With views surrounding most of the dining room, customers can catch the elegant dance the evening lighting does on the lake. And with a boat dock and chair resting on the shoreline, guests can enjoy the views on and off the water.

Once winter hits the lodge, the beauty and fun continues. Guests can come up to the lodge to enjoy the Northern Lights, snowmachining and ice fishing.

“In the winter this whole yard is actually filled with snowmachines. A lot of locals will park their machines here, that way they don’t have to load it back and forth when they come out to visit. It’s a nice jumping-off point because they can visit with us and grab a hot chocolate or something before they get across the lake,” Egan said.

