2 rescued from flipped plane on Lake Hood
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Airport police rescued two people from Lake Hood after a small plane flipped over in the water.
According to National Transportation Safety Board Spokesperson Clint Johnson, there were no injuries sustained.
“Two people on board, taxiing for takeoff and a gust of wind caught the tail,” Johnson said.
According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief said that the department was notified of the flipped plane at approximately 5:40 p.m. and responded with 10 units, only to find out that Airport police had retrieved the two people and had them in a boat.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
