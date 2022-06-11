Advertisement

2 rescued from flipped plane on Lake Hood

A plane flipped on Lake Hood, prompting Airport Police to rescue the two occupants, who were uninjured.
A plane flipped on Lake Hood, prompting Airport Police to rescue the two occupants, who were uninjured.(Lexi Yelverton)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Airport police rescued two people from Lake Hood after a small plane flipped over in the water.

According to National Transportation Safety Board Spokesperson Clint Johnson, there were no injuries sustained.

“Two people on board, taxiing for takeoff and a gust of wind caught the tail,” Johnson said.

According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief said that the department was notified of the flipped plane at approximately 5:40 p.m. and responded with 10 units, only to find out that Airport police had retrieved the two people and had them in a boat.

A plane flipped prior to 6 p.m. on Lake Hood, prompting a rescue from Airport Police.
A plane flipped prior to 6 p.m. on Lake Hood, prompting a rescue from Airport Police.(Lexi Yelverton)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

