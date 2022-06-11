Advertisement

Alaska high court reverses ruling that roiled House election

48 candidates are running for the position, and voters are expected to mark one candidate on their ballot.
48 candidates are running for the position, and voters are expected to mark one candidate on their ballot.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat is moving forward as planned following a tense legal fight over ballot access issues that had cast a shadow over the election.

The legal drama was the latest twist in what has already been an extraordinary election, packed with 48 candidates running for the seat left vacant by the death in March of U.S. Rep. Don Young.

The Alaska Supreme Court on Saturday reversed and vacated a lower court order that barred state elections officials from certifying the results of Saturday’s special primary until visually impaired voters were given a “full and fair” opportunity to participate.

