Judge rules against Alaska in ballot access case

Ballots are in the mail for all registered Alaska voters for the U.S. House special primary election on June 11.
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state court judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary for U.S. House until visually impaired voters are given a “full and fair opportunity” to participate in the election.

Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir did not say what exactly that would entail. The special primary is on Saturday.

She said in her order Friday that she strongly urges the parties to work together to find an appropriate remedy. Attorneys with the state Department of Law filed an emergency petition for review with the Alaska Supreme Court.

They are asking for the high court to rule by 8 p.m. Saturday.

