Advertisement

Wind-driven fires over Southwest Alaska

Dry and windy weather impacting lightning-ignited blazes
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are pushing lightning-ignited fires to ever increasing size and worrying villages that are seeing the fires creep closer.

Winds over Southwest Alaska have played a large role in the fire’s increasing size and spread.

Southcentral Alaska will still see a chance of showers building into the afternoon, but that will decrease Sunday as temperatures begin an upward climb heading into next week.

A chill is in the air, and it could mean a summer snowfall over parts of Northern Alaska, where Anaktuvuk Pass drops to below freezing, along with many communities in Northern Alaska overnight, so a coating of snow is possible when you wake up.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails
Father calls on Alaska governor to ban what he calls ‘deadly’ guardrails, which he claims killed his daughter
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Police investigating pair of deaths in Fairview neighborhood
A photo of a fire truck.
Lightning strike burns roof of Wasilla hotel
Christopher Homan
Anchorage man turns himself in following Tuesday night disturbance
Anchorage fire crews respond to a fire off Sonstrom Drive.
Two residents escape Turnagain neighborhood house fire

Latest News

JP-Fire WX Warning_6-10-22
Wind-driven fires over southwest Alaska
Passing showers stick around through the weekend
Passing showers stick around through the weekend
Passing showers stick around through the weekend
Passing showers stick around through the weekend
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik updates fire weather conditions in Southwest, and expanding rainfall...
A little rainfall heading into the weekend