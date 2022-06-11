Wind-driven fires over southwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are pushing lightning-ignited fires to ever increasing size and worrying villages that are seeing the fires creep closer.

Winds over Southwest Alaska have played a large role in the fire’s increasing size and spread.

Southcentral Alaska will still see a chance of showers building into the afternoon, but that will decrease Sunday as temperatures begin an upward climb heading into next week.

A chill is in the air, and it could mean a summer snowfall over parts of Northern Alaska, where Anaktuvuk Pass drops to below freezing, along with many communities in Northern Alaska overnight, so a coating of snow is possible when you wake up.

