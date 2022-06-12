Advertisement

Milder, less breezy for conditions on Sunday in Southcentral

Could Sunday be even better than Saturday across Southcentral? Meteorologist Joe Bartosik delivers his forecast.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A broad, but yet still potent low pressure system over the southeastern Gulf of Alaska remains the dominant weather feature for Southcentral Alaska on Sunday.

This means generally a repeat performance of Saturday’s weather over the region: sun, clouds, along with a late afternoon or early evening spotty, stray shower, mainly over higher terrain. More good news, in fact, as afternoon high temperatures are expect to reach the middle 60s for both Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Southeast Alaska caught misfortune this weekend weather-wise. Another piece of energy will rotate around for Sunday, causing more widespread rain to fall from south to north across the region. Temperatures will not move much over the next 24-36 hours, starting Sunday in the upper 40s and rising into the upper 50s for highs.

Southwest Alaska, unfortunately stays dry for perhaps another 24 hours. Then, moisture in the atmosphere increases late Sunday, bringing an isolated shower chance to locations closest to the Alaska Range.

Rain may increase in coverage, but not necessarily intensity, farther west over the region on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, afternoon temperatures should remain in the low 60s, which is normal for this time of year. A return to hot and very dry conditions could return for late week, but still plenty of time to see how the pattern will evolve.

