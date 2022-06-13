Advertisement

Air quality low as smoky skies remain in forecast

Smoke from wildfires in Southwest Alaska is dispersing across the state and into Canada
While the heat has been pushed aside, smoke has now become an issue for many across the state.
While the heat has been pushed aside, smoke has now become an issue for many across the state.(Courtesy Federal Aviation Administration)
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the smoke that built into Southcentral Alaska on Sunday, the past few days have seen pleasant temperatures. This made getting outside for several hours bearable, considering the first part of June brought several record highs.

While the heat has been pushed aside, smoke has now become an issue for many across the state. While much of the smoke is high in the atmosphere, the air quality is still being affected. The greatest drop in air quality will be for portions of Interior Alaska and Northeastern Brooks Range, as this is likely where most of the smoke will build up.

Here in Southcentral, air quality will remain on the unhealthy side for sensitive groups. While the smoke has thinned up some from the weekend, the bulk of the smoke will clear out into the evening hours. This will lead to improving air quality, clearer skies and likely a cooler morning Tuesday. If you’re going to be outside for any period of time today and you are sensitive to smoke, you may want to mask up or cover your face.

Related: East Fork Fire within miles of St. Mary's

Outside of smoky skies, much of Southcentral will continue to remain on the drier side. This will only lead to a growing drought problem, in an area that has seen little rain since early May. While dry weather will continue for much of the region, storms could fire through the Susitna Valley and near the Talkeetna Mountains. This could lead to some quick shower activity for parts of the Valley. Outside of this slight chance, expect the rest of the week to be dry and mild.

Southeast Alaska will also see smoke issue through the day, although the smoke will be on the lighter side. This will likely lead to brief hazy skies at times, otherwise expect rain to remain across much of Southeast today before drying out, with warmer weather in the days ahead.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
Dead King Salmon smolt at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game William Jack Hernandez Sport...
Fish and Game mishap at Anchorage hatchery leads to death of thousands of king salmon smolt
The East Fork Fire has moved within 3.5 miles from the village of St. Mary’s.
East Fork fire moves within 3.5 miles of St. Mary’s
A plane flipped on Lake Hood Friday.
2 rescued from flipped plane on Lake Hood
Smoke in the air from the East Fork Fire near the lower Yukon River.
East Fork Fire taken over by incident management team

Latest News

Smoke from a large outbreak of fires in Southwest Alaska whitened the skies over the eastern...
Smoke and haze start the week
Smoke from a large outbreak of fires in Southwest Alaska whitened the skies over the eastern...
Smoke & haze start the week
Could Sunday be even better than Saturday across Southcentral? Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has...
Milder, less breezy for conditions on Sunday in Southcentral
Could Sunday be even better than Saturday across Southcentral? Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has...
A milder, less breezy Sunday for Southcentral