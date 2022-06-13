Air quality low as smoky skies remain in forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the smoke that built into Southcentral Alaska on Sunday, the past few days have seen pleasant temperatures. This made getting outside for several hours bearable, considering the first part of June brought several record highs.

While the heat has been pushed aside, smoke has now become an issue for many across the state. While much of the smoke is high in the atmosphere, the air quality is still being affected. The greatest drop in air quality will be for portions of Interior Alaska and Northeastern Brooks Range, as this is likely where most of the smoke will build up.

Here in Southcentral, air quality will remain on the unhealthy side for sensitive groups. While the smoke has thinned up some from the weekend, the bulk of the smoke will clear out into the evening hours. This will lead to improving air quality, clearer skies and likely a cooler morning Tuesday. If you’re going to be outside for any period of time today and you are sensitive to smoke, you may want to mask up or cover your face.

Outside of smoky skies, much of Southcentral will continue to remain on the drier side. This will only lead to a growing drought problem, in an area that has seen little rain since early May. While dry weather will continue for much of the region, storms could fire through the Susitna Valley and near the Talkeetna Mountains. This could lead to some quick shower activity for parts of the Valley. Outside of this slight chance, expect the rest of the week to be dry and mild.

Southeast Alaska will also see smoke issue through the day, although the smoke will be on the lighter side. This will likely lead to brief hazy skies at times, otherwise expect rain to remain across much of Southeast today before drying out, with warmer weather in the days ahead.

Have a wonderful Monday!

