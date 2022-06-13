Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
Dead King Salmon smolt at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game William Jack Hernandez Sport...
Fish and Game mishap at Anchorage hatchery leads to death of thousands of king salmon smolt
The East Fork Fire has moved within 3.5 miles from the village of St. Mary’s.
East Fork fire moves within 3.5 miles of St. Mary’s
A plane flipped on Lake Hood Friday.
2 rescued from flipped plane on Lake Hood
Smoke in the air from the East Fork Fire near the lower Yukon River.
East Fork Fire taken over by incident management team

Latest News

People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man charged with murder, troopers say
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name