Fox man charged with murder, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Fox has been charged with first-degree murder stemming from an incident last October, Alaska State Troopers report.

According to an online dispatch, troopers were notified that a woman was missing from Fox by a family member on Oct. 25, 2021. Troopers wrote that 59-year-old Robert Bridges was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

“The nature of the report was highly suspicious, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation began a multi-month investigation,” troopers wrote.

Fox is located north of Fairbanks. Troopers wrote that a tour group located a body near the Yukon River bridge off the Dalton Highway on May 25, 2022. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

“Preliminary information from the State Medical Examiner determined that the death was a homicide, which was consistent with evidence that Troopers identified at the scene and had uncovered during their investigation,” troopers wrote.

Bridges is held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on $1 million bail.

