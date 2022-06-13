Advertisement

Wind shift helps crews battle 123k-acre East Fork Fire

Community meeting to be held Monday evening at St. Mary’s school
The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an...
The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an update Monday morning, but a shift in winds has helped fire crews battling the blaze.(Photo credit Sylvia Nerby)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARY’S, Alaska (KTUU) - The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an update Monday morning, but a shift in winds has helped fire crews battling the blaze.

The fire came within 3.5 miles of the community of St. Mary’s, located near the confluence of the Andreafsky and Yukon rivers, but has slowed as it approaches the town, according to a post by the Alaska Wildland Fire Information site. Northerly winds have now shifted southwest, helping to push back the front line of the fire, which measures 29 miles across, according to officials.

Smokejumpers are also being deployed on the western edge of the fire, according to officials, along with water drops from aircraft.

Hazy skies in Southcentral Alaska to soon clear as Southwest wildfires burn

The blaze, which ignited May 31 from a lightning strike, has over 200 personnel staffing it, according to officials. Mandatory evacuations have not yet been ordered for residents, although some elder residents of St. Mary’s have voluntarily left.

A meeting to discuss the latest developments has been called at the St. Mary’s elementary school Monday at 4 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, there are 85 active wildfires burning across Alaska as of Monday, with seven of them staffed, accounting for 678,522 total acres.

Campfires, burn pits and open burns are not allowed in the Anchorage municipality, while the burn suspension for the Kenai Peninsula remains in effect, as do burn bans in the Delta and Fairbanks Prevention Areas.

The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an...
The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an update Monday morning, but a shift in winds has helped fire crews battling the blaze.(Courtesy Alaska Wildland Fire Information)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
Dead King Salmon smolt at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game William Jack Hernandez Sport...
Fish and Game mishap at Anchorage hatchery leads to death of thousands of king salmon smolt
The East Fork Fire has moved within 3.5 miles from the village of St. Mary’s.
East Fork fire moves within 3.5 miles of St. Mary’s
A plane flipped on Lake Hood Friday.
2 rescued from flipped plane on Lake Hood
Smoke in the air from the East Fork Fire near the lower Yukon River.
East Fork Fire taken over by incident management team

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
FastCast June 13, 2022
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
NASA plans to send humans back to the moon within ten years.
Earth’s atmosphere may be source of lunar water