Wind shift helps crews battle 123k-acre East Fork Fire

ST. MARY’S, Alaska (KTUU) - The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an update Monday morning, but a shift in winds has helped fire crews battling the blaze.

The fire came within 3.5 miles of the community of St. Mary’s, located near the confluence of the Andreafsky and Yukon rivers, but has slowed as it approaches the town, according to a post by the Alaska Wildland Fire Information site. Northerly winds have now shifted southwest, helping to push back the front line of the fire, which measures 29 miles across, according to officials.

Smokejumpers are also being deployed on the western edge of the fire, according to officials, along with water drops from aircraft.

The blaze, which ignited May 31 from a lightning strike, has over 200 personnel staffing it, according to officials. Mandatory evacuations have not yet been ordered for residents, although some elder residents of St. Mary’s have voluntarily left.

A meeting to discuss the latest developments has been called at the St. Mary’s elementary school Monday at 4 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, there are 85 active wildfires burning across Alaska as of Monday, with seven of them staffed, accounting for 678,522 total acres.

Campfires, burn pits and open burns are not allowed in the Anchorage municipality, while the burn suspension for the Kenai Peninsula remains in effect, as do burn bans in the Delta and Fairbanks Prevention Areas.

