Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting

Monday's top headlines across the state.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the Abbott Loop neighborhood.

According to an online post, Anchorage police officers responded to Brayton Drive after receiving a report that multiple shots were filed at 2:26 a.m.

“Anchorage Police Dispatch was notified of a victim who showed up at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body,” police wrote. “A second victim arrived at a separate local hospital shortly after with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body. Initial indications show that both victims were transported by personal vehicles from the same incident. No arrests have been made yet.”

Police wrote that multiple shots were fired into a residence, according to their preliminary investigation. Police wrote that they are investigating the circumstances and motive, but that no public safety concern is present at this time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 561-7867. Tips can also be submitted online.

